Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.07.

FRC stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $110.79 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

