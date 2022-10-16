Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnQuest in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for EnQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

EnQuest Company Profile

ENQUF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

