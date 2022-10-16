Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

