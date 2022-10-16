Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
KeyCorp Stock Performance
Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.
Insider Transactions at KeyCorp
In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KeyCorp (KEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.