Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.