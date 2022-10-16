Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $149.70 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.