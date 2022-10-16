Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

ZBH stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

