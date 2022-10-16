Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY22 guidance at $10.00-10.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $10.00-$10.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

