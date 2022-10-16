Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $156.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.67. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

