JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

JOYY Stock Performance

JOYY stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JOYY has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of JOYY by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

