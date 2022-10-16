JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €206.00 ($210.20) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.8 %

RI opened at €177.75 ($181.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €186.05. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a one year high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

