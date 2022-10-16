K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

