Keeler Thomas Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Featured Articles
