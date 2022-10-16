Kendall Capital Management Acquires 375 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.