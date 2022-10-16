Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $170.85. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

