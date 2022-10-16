Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 189.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

