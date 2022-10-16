Lantheus Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Lantheus stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.82. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,177 shares of company stock worth $4,204,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

