Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

