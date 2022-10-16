Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

