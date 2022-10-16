Liquity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417,113.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003777 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $59.49 million and approximately $417,113.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,281,893 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

