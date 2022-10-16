LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LivaNova’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

