LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,374,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

