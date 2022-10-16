LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $259.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.17.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $238.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day moving average of $203.81. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $252.44.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

