Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUG. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.97.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

LUG opened at C$9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

