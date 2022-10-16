LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.56. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.86.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $120.75 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

