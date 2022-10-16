Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 50,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

