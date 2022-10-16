Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 77.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

