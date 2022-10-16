McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $405.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird to $405.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.85.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

MCK stock opened at $352.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.44. McKesson has a 52 week low of $200.74 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

