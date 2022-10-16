Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

