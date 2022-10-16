Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 603 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 21.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 65,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

