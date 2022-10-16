Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of MDWT stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Midwest has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.
In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
