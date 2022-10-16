Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Midwest has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midwest stock. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Midwest comprises approximately 1.8% of Knott David M Jr’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Knott David M Jr owned 9.46% of Midwest worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

