Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,207,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

