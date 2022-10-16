Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $309.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

