Morgan Stanley Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.21.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,295,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Seagen by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

