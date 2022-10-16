Morgan Stanley Lowers Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $91.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

