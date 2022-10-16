Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $79.32, but opened at $77.16. Morgan Stanley shares last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 215,113 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

