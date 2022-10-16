Morgan Stanley Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $31.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,389,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after buying an additional 417,521 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Baker Hughes by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 37.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 258,353 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

