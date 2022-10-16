National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.33.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$137.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,250.02. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,250.02. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,911.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

