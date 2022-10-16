National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

AUY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Yamana Gold by 20.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 33.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.