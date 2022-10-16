National Bank Financial Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
