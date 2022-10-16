National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $754.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

