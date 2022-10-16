National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 222,496 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 42,059.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,496 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of New York Times worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after buying an additional 783,750 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $24,755,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,626,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 511,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NYSE NYT opened at $29.38 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

