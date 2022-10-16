National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 37,683.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,797,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $61,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,405 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE ZTO opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

