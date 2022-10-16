National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Shares of REGN opened at $736.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $761.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $666.12 and a 200-day moving average of $646.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

