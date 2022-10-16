National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.33 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,939 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

