National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,487,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,683,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 631,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,942,675.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $2,412,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Management Stock Down 2.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

