National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.26% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $66.00 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

