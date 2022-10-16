National Bank of Canada FI Sells 24,454 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $173.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.