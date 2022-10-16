National Bankshares Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$79.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.2 %

TSE:AEM opened at C$55.72 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

