National Bankshares Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.89.

TSE AGI opened at C$10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.86. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 55.67.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176.

