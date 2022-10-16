National Bankshares Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.16.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CS stock opened at C$3.23 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

